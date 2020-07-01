City officials discuss two ordinances that could impact after hours clubs

City officials are discussing two potential ordinances that would impact after hours clubs.

The first ordinance would identify the proper zoning districts that the club would operate in.

The second ordinance would be a licensing ordinance to ensure that the clubs are operating safely.

According to the city, these ordinances have been a work in progress for a while now, but due to the recent complaints they have received, there is now a sense of urgency.

The plan currently is to have a draft to City Council by the next meeting which is scheduled for July 15th.