City council expected to hear a final report from Public Financial Management

Erie City Council is expected to hear a final report from Public Financial Management this week.

The city hired PFM back in 2019 in order to hear recommendations on how to fix various financial issues.

During that time the company identified three major issues the city has which included pension, debt and structural deficit.

During Thursday’s report, a topic of discussion will be moving forward on a deal with a water works.

“With whats going on with the coronavirus and the market recently, right now we can get about 11 million dollars more than what we could’ve gotten back in November or December when we talked to city council about it originally,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D) city of Erie.