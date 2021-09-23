City Council exploring possible storm water fee

The Schember Administration is calling for council members to consider approving the storm sewer system project.

The mayor says the city’s storm water system consists of 500 plus miles of pipe and lines.

Some segments of the system are over 100-years-old, dating back to the late 1800s.

Members of the City’s Public Works Department say there’s a pressing need to replace portions of the system, including an area from East 5th Street to East 12th Street.

The department’s assistant director says the project will help improve the safety of all residential properties located above the areas needing to be replaced.

“Storm water management program is essential for our residents, for our economic growth as a region, as a municipality and for tourism; we think it’s all intertwined,” said A.j. Antonik, Assistant Director, City of Erie Public Works.

A majority of City Council would have to vote in favor of the fee in order to move the project forward.

