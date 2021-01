A multi-family unit could be added to Erie’s Bayfront.

The ten unit, three-story building would be located in the 900 block of West 2nd Street.

Erie City Council held a public hearing in regards to the proposed development on Wednesday night.

Studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments would be available for rent. The cost would range from $1,000 to $1,500 a month.

The builder, PE Real Estate Holdings, LLC, has asked that the building be part of the City’s LERTA program.