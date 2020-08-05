City Council looking to create citizens review board for the City of Erie

Erie City Council continues to work on establishing a citizens review board.

Council discussed the creation of this last month during a study session, but so far, nothing is in place.

According to Councilman Michael Keys, he is currently working on an ordinance which includes hiring a consultant to help council research and formulate the board. As council looks to take the next step, many residents are also speaking out about their support.

“We do hear you. They say the wheels of government grind slowly and it is true. We want to do our due diligence to come up with the best model that’s most appropriate for our city.” Keys said.

Council is looking to have another study session for the creation of the board, but a date has not yet been set.