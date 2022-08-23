In previous years many City of Erie Governments have received sponsor passes for CelebrateErie.

However, some city council members are saying that they did not receive them this year.

According to council members, they were not on the list to receive sponsor passes for CelebrateErie this past weekend.

Several council members said that this isn’t an irregularity and are wondering why there was a change.

One council member said that while he is not sure what happened, he hopes the city’s administration sees council as their partner.

“We are a separate but equal branch of the government. We spend our time being ambassadors to Erie, and to be left out of Erie’s biggest celebration was just wasn’t a good feeling,” said Michael Keys, City Council Member at City of Erie.

Councilman Keys said that he believes city leaders should have access to city run events.