City Council moves to help local restaurants reopen

City Council is moving to help local restaurants re-open.

The governor announced last week the patios for restaurant dining could reopen in the yellow phase, so the seven member council approved to a temporary easement agreements for local restaurants.

This will allow an expedited process for the expansion of outdoor eating areas.

According to the resolution of each of the applications must meet the requirements of the bureau of engineering and the city solicitor.

“Restaurants are hurting, I mean they got take out, but they don’t have a real big margin of profit. So even if they open to half of their people, you can imagine what that does to their profit. So anyway we can help them we are going to do that,” said Ed Brezinski, Erie City Councilman.

The temporary agreements are expected to expire on October 31st.