City council passes 2021 budget with no tax increase for Erie City residents

There will be no tax increase in 2021 for Erie City residents in the budget passed last night by Erie City Council.

City council voted five to two in favor of the nearly $98 million 2021 budget. Mayor Joe Schember had proposed a sewer and waste rate hike, but that was removed from this deal.

The mayor balanced the budget with more than $3 million from the water lease payment from Erie Water Works.

Dave Brennan and Liz Allen voted against the budget, both calling for the city to “right the ship” and make more cuts.