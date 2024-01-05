CORRECTION: This article has been corrected to say Chuck Nelson is the former Erie City Council President

After a split three to three vote, City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember is broke the tie to appoint former Council Member Mel Witherspoon to the vacant Erie City Council seat.

Former Erie City Council President Chuck Nelson thinks Witherspoon’s performance is not up to par and he thinks his age is the main factor.

Schember’s appointment was used as a tiebreaker with a split three-to-three vote.

Former Erie City Council President Chuck Nelson believes he is not the best fit for the position.

“In the last year he didn’t offer any suggestions to budget cuts, he didn’t report ever going to authority meeting this entire year, he didn’t provide anything to our legislative processes in spite of us passing 16 ordinances,” said Chuck Nelson, former Erie City Council President.

Witherspoon previously served on council for 20 years and has reached his term limit. But in the resolution sponsored by Councilman Brzenzski, it states that Witherspoon is able to be appointed after his term ended.

Witherspoon said the decision made by Schember was an effort to keep things moving in the City of Erie and he is happy he was selected to return to council.

“The first thing I’m going to do is work with administration, work with council say ‘hey we’re in a bind right now, let’s look forward to next year, talk to me about next year because we’re in 24 next year and the year after we should be out of debt or balancing the budget at least in two years,'” said Mel Witherspoon.

Nelson said when it comes down to the split three-to-three vote there was a specific group that helped put Witherspoon back in position to fill the vacant seat on city council.

“The decision that was made was a split vote that basically everyone under 40 wanted interviews and open process and with Brzezinski pushing it and Schember coming alongside of it. The group over 70 was the ones that put Mel back in place,” Nelson said.

Witherspoon said time and age will play a contributing quality for him as he makes his return.

“You don’t down age. Age is wisdom,” Witherspoon went on to say.

Once he fully assumes his position on city council, Witherspoon said he will do the best he can to help make Erie the best city in Pennsylvania.