City Council requests a look for more security in City Hall building

In wake of the latest tragedies in both Dayton and El Paso, City Council members came together to request more security in Erie City Hall.

There was once a plan in place to further protect the hallways in the building, however it never came to light.

One council member further explained that this idea isn’t out of fear, just a way to be proactive. This way, people throughout the building can better react to any sort of emergency.

“If something was to happen, not just safety as far as violence or aggression, but it could be a medical emergency. Someone could have a heart attack in the middle of the hallway and we wouldn’t have a plan or system in place to effectively help them to the best of our ability. I think it’s important that they we’re cautious of those things, and it’s part of the responsibility of governing public spaces,” said Curtis Jones, Erie City Councilman.

At this time, nothing has been formally proposed for the additional security measures.