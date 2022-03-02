Erie City Council has approved resolutions that will help two local corporations expand their operations.

City Council approved a right-of-way request to help local manufacturer Berry Global.

The company requested an ordinance to vacate a portion of Myrtle Street from north of West 16th Street to the railroad tracks. City Council approved the right-of-way to improve traffic flow between the production facility and a proposed warehouse.

One local economic leader says he supports the city’s decision to approve resolutions that will help long-standing local corporations.

“They’ve both been here a long time. They’re both anchors in their respective neighborhoods and employ a lot of people here. So, I feel it’s important that we support their willingness to invest in the city. They want to invest, and we need to be a partner with them,” said Chris Groner, vice president, Erie County Redevelopment Authority.

City Council approved another resolution to vacate West 20th Street between Berst Ave. and Haybarger Ave. for another local corporation to expand.