City Council tables resolution for Bayfront improvement project

A resolution made to move the Bayfront Parkway improvement project forward has been tabled by City Council.

This resolution would have allowed the mayor and the city controller to file an application on behalf of the city and authorize PennDOT to issue a notice to proceed letters for construction.

This comes as PennDOT is prepared for Bayfront Parkway improvement over at State and Holland Street.

“There was an environmental study we got last Friday from the state and majority of council wants to look at it a little further before they go and vote on it,” said Jim Winarski, President of Erie City Council.

No word has been released on if council will have a study session about this before the next meeting.