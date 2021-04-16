City Council to discuss funding for Erie City Hall security project

Erie City Hall may be opening soon, but it’s up to city council members to make the final determination.

Erie City Council will soon consider an ordinance to appropriate funds for the City Hall Security Project.

This step maybe the way to safely re-open City Hall. This funding will be in line with the 2021 City of Erie Budget. There will be many exterior and interior upgrades to city hall.

Mayor Joe Schember says his administration has been looking at COVID-19 safety precautions as well as security issues.

“We are going to make city hall much more secured and safe than it is right now as well as protecting people from COVID-19 until that goes away.” Mayor Schember said.

If everything goes according to plan, the mayor hopes to reopen city hall sometime in early June.