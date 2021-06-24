City council to discuss possible new storm water management fee

Erie City Council members will be talking about a new storm water management fee, assessed on property owners citywide to cover the cost of storm water related maintenance and improvements.

The fee could be a way to generate new revenue.

The study session today will focus on a possible new storm water management fee that would be paid by property owners citywide, generate new revenue for city government and help the city maintain its storm sewers and related infrastructure.

Thursday’s study session begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Bagnoni Council Chambers at City Hall.

