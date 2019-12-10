City council to hold another listening session to discuss 2020 budget

Erie City Council is holding another listening session to discuss the 2020 budget.

Erie City Council and members of Mayor Joe Schember’s administration discussed the Erie Water Works lease agreement deal at the meeting Monday night.

The administration is counting on the deal’s passage in order to keep property tax rates where they are, however, city council got another chance to put their ideas on the table in an attempt to move the discussion forward.

“Today, we’re going to have some more conversations about that. See what adjustments, additions, and subtractions that council would like to offer to the budget,” said Curtis Jones, Erie City Council member.

The deadline to have a completed budget for the Erie City Council is Dec. 30th.