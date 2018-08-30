Local News

City Council to view panhandling ordinance tonight

Posted: Aug 30, 2018 11:19 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 11:19 AM EDT

City Council to view panhandling ordinance tonight

The city of Erie is taking another look at a proposed panhandling ordinance.

City Council recently approved a resolution requesting the city solicitor to draft the ordinance.  Some say they don't feel safe when people follow them asking for money or when they don't take 'no' for an answer.  But, some have questioned whether it would unfairly punish people. 

City Council is expected to hold a study session on the issue later tonight.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected