City council is set to vote on moving forward with the Bayfront Parkway plan. This comes after council decided to table the vote for a second time during a meeting earlier this month.

If approved, this will allow PennDOT to request approval to remove CDX rail crossings at State and Holland Streets from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

Tonight’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. and it will be held on Zoom.