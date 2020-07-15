City Council to vote on ordinances for after hours clubs

Neighbors in the area of Club Energy are demanding change after the third week of calling police about gunshots. Erie City Council will soon vote on two separate ordinances to regulate after hours clubs.

The licensing and zoning ordinance will be discussed in Wednesday’s council meeting. These ordinances will make sure clubs are inspected. The business will have to identify the amount of people in the club.

There’s also a requirement for proper behavior. If the business doesn’t comply, the business owner will lose the license for the establishment and be obligated to shut down. If the zoning ordinance is passed existing clubs will be grandfathered into their current locations, but the licensing ordinance will affect everyone.

“The licensing requirement and inspecting requirement is really to protect both the residents and the community outside of the facility, and anyone who enters in the facility to the extent that things were to drift down the road or affect traffic or parking. Much of that is an enforcement issue,” says City of Erie solicitor, Ed Betza.

The council meeting to vote on these ordinances will be at 7:30 p.m.