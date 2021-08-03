City council to vote over demolition of 101-year-old Kahkwa Bridge Wednesday

City Councilwoman Liz Allen plans to vote in favor of the $200,000 bid to demolish the 101-year-old Kahkwa Bridge over Ravine Drive.

She says the bridge is in bad repair, but there’s no immediate danger of it falling down.

Allen does say there will be some questions her fellow council members would need to keep in mind once this bridge is knocked down for good.

“Issues will be, when will the bridge come down? What’s the timeline for replacing it, and what type of structure will replace it? How much will the new bridge cost, and where would that funding come from? I believe that the neighbors are happy with the decision on not to put in an access road,” said Liz Allen, councilwoman, Erie City Council.

Erie City Council will vote on the demolition Wednesday.