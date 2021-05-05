City Council votes 5 to 2 on nearly $1 million budget for City Hall security project

The Erie City Hall reopening plan will bring significant security upgrades to City Hall.

The nearly $1 million budget includes metal detectors, an outdoor fencing, a new access control system, an x-ray machine and maintenance.

There will be at least three new City Hall security officers, along with other measures.

Erie City Council voted 5 to 2 on the measure.

Vice President of Erie City Council Michael Keys says he voted against it. He says there are questions that need to be answered as to where the money is coming from.

Keys says City Hall is the people’s hall and the people deserve to know.

“I think that they are going too far to lockdown City Hall completely where the citizens won’t have ready access to it,” said Michael Keys, Vice President, Erie City Council.

City Hall will open June 1st.