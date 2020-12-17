City Council votes five to two in favor of the nearly 98 million dollar budget for 2021

No tax increase in 2021 for city residents in the budget that was passed tonight by Erie City Council.

City Council has voted five to two in favor of the nearly 98 million dollar budget for 2021.

Mayor Joe Schember had proposed a sewer and waste rate hike, but that was removed from this deal.

The mayor balanced the budget with more than three million dollars from the water lease payment from Erie Water Works.

David Brennan and Liz Allen both voted against the budget. Both called for the city to “right the ship” and make more cuts.