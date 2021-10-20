City Council votes in favor of raising storm sewer fees

City Council took a vote on October 20th on raising storm sewer fees.

The first reading of the ordinance was approved by City Council by a vote of four to three.

Some council members asked for further discussion before a final vote on the proposed fee.

The mayor had asked council to vote for this fee which he said could generate more than a million and a half dollars to repair the city’s aging storm sewers.

