Several city departments tended to a home on Chestnut Street Monday, removing hundreds of pounds of debris after receiving a court order.

Around 7:30 a.m. Monday, city employees from multiple departments removed debris from a home located on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street.

Erie Police and staff from the Erie Fire Department, the Public Works Department, Code Enforcement and the Parks Department teamed up to clean the outside of the building.

The city’s chief fire inspector said it took hours to remove about 20 tons of debris.

“Neighbors have been struggling in that neighborhood for a long time with this particular residence with people going in and out, and just the overall look of the property. After a lot of trying, we were able to finally get the court order and get everything cleaned up,” said Darren Hart, Chief Fire Inspector.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The owner of the home on Chestnut Street will attend a court hearing next week.