The city’s Blighted Property Review Committee met Wednesday morning, designating a property in the 1600 block of Parade as blighted.

An abandoned plating company on Parade Street could soon be demolished.

The city’s Blighted Property Review Committee declared the former Legler Plating Works building as blighted.

City officials said the building has been vacant for more than a decade, adding that in 2010 the Department of Environmental Protection cleaned up the site. However, there are still contaminants that need to be removed before the site can be demolished.

“This property is going to take a while for it to be cleaned up. Neighbors have shown interest in the property once it is cleaned up, so there’s an end result for this property,” said Andy Zimmerman, manager, City of Erie Code Enforcement.

