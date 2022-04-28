A committee has been formed that will look into the city’s stormwater issues.

Mayor Joe Schember announced an update on the city’s stormwater management plan at his weekly news conference Thursday.

The city created a Stormwater Credit Advisory Committee, choosing 14 people to be part of a six month long process. The committee met for the first time this week, and will meet another three times.

Meanwhile, city officials said they plan to use about $11 million of American Rescue Plan funding for stormwater management.

Mayor Joe Schember said first they will implement a fee to create a sustainable system for the future of Erie. The fee will be distributed across city property owners, including businesses and nonprofits.

Mayor Schember explained why the committee and their efforts are necessary.

“We formed this committee because city council had a lot of questions that we couldn’t answer yet, so we’re getting the answer to those questions. We hope that by this fall we’ll bring it back to city council and we’ll hopefully get a positive decision to move forward with this. It’s going to help the City of Erie for generations to come,” said Mayor Joe Schember, D, City of Erie.

In the fall, city council will vote on the mayor’s proposed stormwater fee, with the committee’s recommendations.