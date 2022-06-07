Fire destroyed a garage in the City of Erie early Tuesday morning, leaving two firefighters injured.

Calls went out around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning for a fire behind a house in the 400 block of East 8th Street.

According to reports from the scene, when crews arrived they found a large garage fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to knock the flames down quickly before they could spread.

Two firefighters did suffer injuries while getting the fire under control. One was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported. A fire inspector was called in to help determine the cause of the fire.