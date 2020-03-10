City gets crime reduction plan budget approved

The city of Erie can now move forward with a plan looking to help reduce crime in one Erie neighborhood.

The budget approved is for a nearly one million dollar federal grant which will also look to help increase trust and improve community safety for Erie’s east side.

According to the city, the approval comes after Senator Casey’s office reached out to the Department of Justice on the city’s behalf.

The DOJ also indicated to the city that they will release the first $150,000.

With this approval, the city will look to hire a program coordinator.