City Hall expected to open June 1st with new security measures

City Hall will be opening soon with new security measures.

Once City Hall opens, visitors and staff members will go through metal detectors.

There will be three security guards at the State Street entrance. Erie Police will also have security measures in place at the entrance on 7th and Peach.

The budget for this security project is coming from the City of Erie’s Capital million dollar budget. The budget was approved in two recent city council meetings.

Mayor Joe Schember says this will provide more security to City Hall staff members.

City Hall is expected to open June 1st.