City Hall reopens after over a year of being shut down due to COVID-19

City Hall is starting to see dozens of Erie residents coming into the building. This comes a year after City Hall closed its doors when covid hit.

Now, residents will be met with a security screened system as soon as they walk in the doors.

Mayor Joe Schember says installing the new security measures makes his administration feel much safer.

He says the changes to City Hall are needed to keep not only his administration safe but the residents as well.

Mayor Schember says people have the option to book appointments virtually, as well as several other options to look for assistance within the departments.