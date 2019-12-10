City holding public meeting to hear about pedestrian safety concerns on East Bayfront Connector

The City of Erie is looking to hear from the public about pedestrian safety along the Bayfront Connector.

Tonight at the McKinley Elementary School gym, the public is invited to discuss a study looking to enhance pedestrian safety along the Bayfront Connector from East 6th Street to Broad Street.

Residents will have a chance to voice their concerns and learn more about possible future construction.

“We are trying to come up with multi-modal solutions, because the old school of thought where vehicles rule is in the old days. Now, we are looking at bicycles, pedestrians, everybody to be able to have access to where they need to be,” said John Tushak, City of Erie.

The meeting will take place Tuesday, Dec. 10th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the McKinley Elementary School gym located at 933 E 22nd Street, Erie, PA 16503.