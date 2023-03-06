The city hosted two public hearings on Monday. These meetings served as an opportunity for nonprofit leaders to make their case for available grant funding.

There is $4.2 million in grant funding available for nonprofits in the City of Erie, and several nonprofit leaders made their case for this project funding.

The executive director of Our West Bayfront said they purchased a property on Seventh and Raspberry streets, and now, they are looking for feedback from the neighborhood and funding for renovations.

“We do acquire and renovate vacant properties. Because these properties have been abandoned, they usually require considerable support to get them renovated and available for occupancy. We want to create high-quality, residential units, and unfortunately, the condition that they’re left in requires subsidy to make that work,” said Anna Frantz, executive director, Our West Bayfront.

One leader from the Martin Luther King Center said this funding is vital to uplift future generations.

“These funds allow us to continue to provide these services. Without these funds, we’d have to scale back the number of kids that we can serve and scale back the number of hours that we provide to services too, so it’s extremely important that we receive these funds from the city,” James Sherrod, executive director, MLK Center.

Grants include the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), Home Investment Partnership (HOME) and the Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG).

Mayor Joe Schember said they have received numerous applications and city officials hope they can help those most in need.

“We do this every year and it’s a great opportunity. We look forward to helping. We heard some great presentations from some of the applicants today, and there’s a lot of good that can be done. We have to find the best way to do that,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.