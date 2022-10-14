Erie leaders are honoring the life and service of Erie’s first black firefighter, Willie Blakely, with a flag presentation.

The City of Erie Fire Department and the community are celebrating Willie Blakely, an Erie firefighter who died in 1982.

Blakely died after suffering a head injury that was the result of an accident he endured on the job.

After almost 40 years, the accident is now being recognized as a line of duty death.

Blakely’s son said it’s important that his father receive the honors given to those who have sacrificed their lives.

“The recognition for him continues his legacy. My hope is that his legacy will open the doors for others to follow,” said Juan Blakely, son of Willie Blakely.

Juan Blakey said growing up the department always took care of him after his father’s death. Now he’s one of the photographers for the department.