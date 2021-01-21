City looking to fill 46 vacancies on its authorities, boards and commissions

The city is filling dozens of vacancies on its authorities, boards and commissions.

According to Mayor Joe Schember, there are currently 46 vacancies. In order to fill these seats, 25 people will be appointed by the mayor and 21 by city council.

These are volunteer positions, and there are 15 different organizations.

“Erie’s diversity is unique, and gives us the opportunity to have an incredible city. When the composition of our authorities, boards, and commissions resembles our community, more perspectives and ideas will be shared and heard. And we will become a city where everyone wants to live,” said Mayor Joe Schember, D, City of Erie.

The deadline to apply is Monday, January 25. For a link to the application you can head to cityof.erie.pa.us/authorities-boards-and-commissions/