A public meeting is set to take place Thursday, June 15, regarding the Downtown Streetscape Master Plan Project.

The purpose of the meeting will allow the public to comment on the project, specifically the next steps.

City of Erie mayor Joe Schember said the project is moving into phase two. This phase will involve new sidewalks, curb ramps that are A.D.A. compliant and more.

The meeting will take place at Erie City Hall in city council chambers at 5:30 p.m.