Pennsylvania is offering Erie a multi-million dollar loan for a stormwater project, but the city may say “no thanks.”

The proposed loan is worth more than $3.3 million. That money would help rehabilitate a portion of the Garrison Run stormwater system from East 5th to East 12th streets.

That system failed several times in July 2021, creating a sinkhole near Frontier Lumber and flooding the basement of a home. The city was hoping for a grant that wouldn’t have to be repaid.

Because the money would be a loan with interest, Mayor Joe Schember told WJET the city might decline the offer.