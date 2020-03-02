City moves forward with demolition of former Harris Family Daycare

The City of Erie is moving to demolish the sight of a former daycare that was the sight of a tragic fire.

It has been an active afternoon on West 11th Street as the former Harris Family Daycare is being torn down.

Starr Bodi was LIVE this evening from the demolition.

The demolition comes after a fire killed five children who were in the home on August 11, 2019.

The City of Erie Code Enforcement Manager Andy Zimmerman told us last month that they have been waiting to complete the demolition until the insurance company completed their investigation.

Zimmerman also explained that the city received state fire insurance money, which would help with the demolition costs.

As the structure of the house will soon no longer be visible, neighbors say they will always remember what happened.

The city is expected to continue to demolish the house tomorrow, until it is complete.