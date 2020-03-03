City moving forward with demolition plan for a former daycare

The city is moving forward to demolish a former daycare that was the site of a tragic fire.

This comes after five children lost their lives inside the Harris Family Daycare back in August.

Starr Bodi spoke with neighbors about their hopes for the future ahead on West 11th Street.

It’s been a busy afternoon on West 11th Street as the former Harris Daycare home is being torn down.

This decision came after a series of safety hazards from the fire. A pile of debris is all that remains on 1248 West 11th Street.

Demolition is underway of the former Harris Day Care after a fire that tragically killed five children last year.

This left some neighbors emotional even six months later.

“It’s like a blessing in a way. There’s a lot of bad memories that do with that building. I drive by it everyday you know what I mean, and I relive the situation. It’s a rough situation especially for the parents that it happened to,” said Joseph Kiehlmur, Resident of West 11th Street.

The demolition comes after the insurance company completed it’s investigation from the fire.

City of Erie Code Enforcement manager Andy Zimmerman tells us that the city received state fire insurance money which helps with demolition costs.

“We talked to the owner a while back and the insurance companies, and mortgage companies and we knew how much money we had in ESCROW. All we needed was the bids and those came in pretty quick,” said Andy Zimmerman, Code Enforcement Manager for the City of Erie.

Zimmerman tells us there were multiple reports of vandalism to the home along with safety hazards, leading to the decision to tear down the home.

Neighbors say while they’ll never forget this tragedy, the demolishing of this home will help bring closure for the future.

Michele Fake, a neighbor that lives just houses down, says the demolition is a step towards the future.

“I hope nothing like that ever happens again around here, and with that being gone, the memories are going to be there, but you don’t have to see it to see how bad it was,” said Michele Fike, a neighbor of West 11th Street.

Andy Zimmerman tells us that they are looking to complete the demolition as soon as possible and they’ll begin working again in the morning.