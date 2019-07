A state investment in municipal water systems will mean upgrades for Corry’s Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Corry will receive nearly 6.6 million dollars for it’s Sciota Road Plant, which is just outside the city near the Corry Golf Course.

The money will fund new treatment facilities, a finished water reservoir, new booster pump stations, and standby generators.

The state is investing 136 million dollars in 17 counties.