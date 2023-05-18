Erie residents and drivers can expect road paving to take place this summer as the city announced its 2023 Road Improvement Program.

The road engineer for the City of Erie said the improvement plan involves paving 10 linear miles which is equivalent to 23 land miles.

The plan includes milling and resurfacing, roadway reconstruction, the ADA ramp installation, and multiple traffic upgrades. The road engineer said the projects will take place in low to moderate-income neighborhoods due to government funding.

A.J. Antolik, assistant director of public works for the City of Erie, has reminders for everyone as paving takes place.

“Remain diligent, adhere to the signs, ‘No Parking, Road Closed’ — We have our crews out that are working. It’s for their safety, for residents’ safety and for drivers’ safety to just take your time and look at the roads. We try and post where we’re going to have road closures ahead of time so that residents of the community that live in that area and the neighborhood know,” said Antolik.

Paving is expected to begin in mid-June and run through September.