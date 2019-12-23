City of Erie accepting donations through Christmas Eve for Erie Coke employees following closure of plant

The City of Erie is now lending a helping hand for those affected by the Erie Coke Plant closure right before the holidays.

Starr Bodi reports with more on how the city and community is helping those in need.

It has been an outpouring of support from community members that have been donating to Erie Coke employees.

It is the season of giving and Erie community members are taking that to heart.

People now have the chance to help those affected families through the holiday season.

“It’s so sad right before Christmas to be told you no longer have a job. The community has been so supportive in just the short time that I’ve been here,” said Kathy Schaaf, Erie City Council.

Schaaf tells us that this is a human issue and it is heart warming to see the outpour of support through difficult times.

Members of the community are also donating food like mashed potatoes and ham, as well as, wrapping toys for the 140 employees and their family members affected before the holiday.

“Our community of Erie has been so supportive and so loving. I think that one of the great reasons to live in Erie is that we have such a supportive family around us,” said Schaaf.

The City of Erie and Career link are also providing postings for positions to help those employees find new jobs.

Donors say it is important to always give back to the community and help those in a time of need.

“It’s a tough time of the year to be unemployed and I feel bad for those people, so I thought I can do something and bring some money down,” said Doug Owens, donor.

People say they are willing to help even if some are glad to see the plant go.

“It’s both ways for me. I feel bad for the people that lost their job, but we can’t have the pollution either,” said Janice Gangemi, donor.

You can still donate tomorrow from 8:30 a.m. until noon by heading to the main entrance of Erie City Hall.