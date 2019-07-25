1  of  2
Mayor Joe Schember announced in the weekly Mayor’s news conference that the City of Erie is accepting applications from artists or a team of artists residing in Erie County for a public art opportunity.

The projects goal is to beautify downtown Erie’s Perry Square’s existing utility boxes and signal cabinets.

The finished artwork will consist of six signal cabinets and utility boxes in Perry Square wrapped with vinyl. Funds were made available through grants from Erie Arts and Culture, Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts, as well as additional funding provided from the Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

The selected artist or artists will be paid a $3,000 design fee after work has been completed. More information on the project and how to submit an application can be found at RFQ for Art Project at cityof.erie.pa.us. Deadline to submit an application is August 8, 2019.

