City of Erie advises community on regulations regarding street sweepers cleaning the roads

Spring cleaning is here. The City of Erie wants to remind the community to follow the odd and even parking regulations in order for street sweepers to clear the roads.

We went on street sweeping patrol with a city street sweeper today to learn more about what the city needs you to do.

The city wants residents to do their part so that street sweepers can do their job. This means you must watch where you park.

Spring cleaning is here in the City of Erie. You may see signs that say “street operation no parking” on a certain day and time.

City street sweepers are making way to clear the roads from the westside to the eastside of Erie.

They’ve been out on the streets for more than eight hours a day making sure winter grit and grime is getting cleared away.

“We’ve picked out the worst of the worse to start out with right now and the problem areas where we had more debris and everything like that, and we’re trying to clean them up as much as we can,” said Steve Sornberger, Bureau Chief for the City of Erie.

The sweepers have collected 500 tons of winter’s debris for the past three weeks.

The City of Erie wants the community to understand spring cleaning is here.

“There definitely can be a ticket issued possible. It could be towed and we certainly don’t want to spend our time doing that. So really if people could obey the signs and the rules we’ll really appreciate it,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D) City of Erie.

The city urges the community to pay attention tot he parking regulations.

The odd and even parking makes the job for the sweepers easier as long as people follow those regulations.

“If people can adhere the parking regulations it would help is out immensely things like that. Then we can take care of your streets and trying to get cleaned up as best as we can,” said Sornberger.

You can find a list of the sweepers schedule here.