An Erie family is seeking answers after a seven-year-old boy was shot in the head on Downing Avenue on April 14.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner confirmed that that seven-year-old Antonio Yarger died from the injuries he suffered in that shooting.

Yarger was taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh while in critical condition following the shooting.

Erie Police said that this is an active investigation. At the time of writing no suspect have been arrested.

That violence left people in Erie shocked and running high on emotions.

The City of Erie hosted an event called “Condemn the Violence.” This event took place at the 2100 block of Downing Avenue.

It was a very emotional night as friends and family members gathered together in prayer and to pour water on the site as a symbol of healing.

The family and community are mourning the death of seven-year-old Antonio Yarger. Yarger was shot in the head in the 2100 block of Downing Avenue.

On Monday the City of Erie and community organizers held an African Libation ceremony where the shooting happened. During this ceremony water was poured on the ground as a symbol of peace.

“We hope that this celebration or this ceremony will transfer the energy of evil wickedness or hate in to love, prosperity, and compassion,” said Al Smitherman, Ceremony Organizer.

The aunt of the seven-year-old child said that she is grateful to see the community come together to support the family. However, they are still seeking answers as to how and why this happened.

“It’s about justice for my nephew. He deserves it. I feel that is the least we can do. Nothing is going to bring him back obviously,” said Moniasha Coleman, Aunt of Victim.

Yarger’s aunt said that right now the family is doing the best they can.

“I can’t even put it into words. The love that is radiating from everyone here today, it means a lot. We are grateful for everyone here. Thank you so much,” said Coleman.

The family is asking for space at this time, but if you have any information related to what happened please call the police or the aunt at 814-870-1128.