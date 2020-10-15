City of Erie and LECOM honoring local pharmacists part of American Pharmacists Month

A collaboration looks to honor the work of local pharmacists.

The City of Erie and local legislators have united with LECOM in recognizing the impact pharmacists have on residents.

This comes as October is American Pharmacists Month, a time to acknowledge the contributions these doctors do for the community.

It’s just so important to remind people the importance of how to take their medications properly, how to utilize pharmacists and how accessible we are to patients.” said Dr. Rachel Ogden, Deal of LECOM School of Pharmacy.

LECOM students participate in mobile flu clinics throughout Erie County in order to work with the local community.