City of Erie announces Flagship Fund now open and dedicated to businesses affected by riot on Saturday

The city of Erie announced today that they will play a role in helping businesses recover from the damage caused by the riots.

The city’s Flagship Fund will now open and be dedicated to the businesses that were affected.

Businesses can apply for around $1,000 through this grant for repairs.

“These are businesses that have already been struggling with enormous challenges due to the coronavirus related shut down. These are the businesses and micro enterprises they are the smallest among us that I always view as the economic activity that bridges economic development with community development,” said Chris Groner from the Department of Economic and Community Development.

If anyone has questions, they are encouraged to call the city’s Community and Economic Development Office.