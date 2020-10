City of Erie announces road closures due to waterline work

The City of Erie has announced multiple road closings beginning on November 2nd and ending on November 5th.

Starting on November 2nd Miller Street between Peach Street and West Grandview Boulevard will be closed from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. for waterline work.

Also starting on November 4th, the intersection of Elmwood and Peach Streets will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. also do to waterline work.

Both construction jobs are expected to end on November 5th according to releases from the City of Erie.