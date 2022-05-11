City of Erie leaders announced a summer recreation guide while promoting free summer programs for city residents.

Summer is approaching and city officials are reminding the community of programs available to kids in Erie.

Grades K through 12 are encouraged to check out free activities at a variety of city parks.

There are several youth summer programs running from June to August. The activities include swimming, team sports, music and the arts.

Mayor Joe Schember said that he encourages city residents to get outside this summer.

“We’ve got a lot of great things going on this summer. I really want to encourage people to get out and participate. It’s something we haven’t been able to do cause of COVID for the last couple of years, but now we’re able to move forward with it and I’m very pleased and I want to encourage everybody to get your kids out and involved in the summer programs,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

To learn more about summer programs available to city residents, click here.