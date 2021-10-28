City of Erie appoints new ARP Project Manager

The Schember Administration’s new American Rescue Plan (ARP) Project Manager has many responsibilities to hold for the next four to five years.

The new ARP Project Manager, Jackie Spry, will ensure the City of Erie closely follows the strict U.S. Treasury Federal Guidelines. Spry mentions those guidelines and regulations will entail eligibility on what kind of projects the city is allowed to execute.

She says one of the projects will be for infrastructure improvements and revenue loss. Spry also says she looks forward to serving the Erie community and taking on this big role.



“I am from Erie originally, I moved away and came back. I love this city, and I am so excited to be part of this team and part of this opportunity, so I am very excited to be here,” said Jackie Spry, American Rescue Plan Project Manager, City of Erie.

Spry will work alongside the ARP Finance Manager.

