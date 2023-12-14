The City of Erie is the second municipality in northwest PA to develop a council that focuses on environment conservation and improvement. Thursday morning seven new members were introduced.

The City of Erie is taking steps to protect our environment and promote the efforts that help maintain nature. A new advisory committee has been created for the City of Erie and was introduced at city hall Thursday morning.

It’s called the Environmental Advisory Council, or EAC, and was made to research and advise officials on environmental issues and how to best address them.

“It will advise not only the departments at city hall but it will be a sounding board for our community and it really is long overdue,” said Jackie Spry, director of planning & neighborhood resources for the City of Erie.

Seven new members with backgrounds in environmental science, research, and advocacy were selected to be a part of the EAC. Four were appointed by city council and three by Mayor Joe Schember.

Spry explained that the selected members bring a sense of passion to the board.

“These are people that have dedicated their life’s work and maybe their time to the concerns of the environment and the importance of sustainability,” Spry explained.

One of the members explained that this is an unpaid, voluntary position with those who are willing to dedicate their time, energy, and educated perspective.

“We have this incredible asset, Lake Erie right outside our doors and making sure that we protect and care take that lake is the way to move our economy forward as a city,” said Sherri Mason, member of the EAC and director of sustainability for Penn State Behrend.

Members hope with their input, city’s decisions moving forward will be made both economically and environmentally.

“A blossoming economy requires an economy that people want to live in and so you have to have these things happening in tandem and I think as a council we’re hoping to do is help create that bridge and show that entanglement and necessity of both for the future of our city,” Mason went on to say.

The council held their first meeting a couple of weeks ago and will be appointing a new chair soon.