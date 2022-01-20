City of Erie ARP Applications now open

Officials with the City of Erie announced Thursday that American Rescue Plan applications are now open.

These applications are now open for seven of the Department of Economic and Community Development’s (DCED) American Rescue Plan grants/loans to support local small businesses and entrepreneurs recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Jennifer Hoffman, Business Development Officer for the City of Erie, the ARP funding provides an opportunity to affect generations of small business owners and entrepreneurs.

“With a focus on remedying long-standing racial and economic inequalities, these funds keep an eye to the future of the Erie business landscape as well as provide a bit of relief for local businesses weathering the pandemic and all that incurs.” Jennifer Hoffman, Business Development Officer for the City of Erie

For more information how you can be eligible and the new ARP application, you can click here.